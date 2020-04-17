ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — While the president has revealed his plan for gradually opening the country, the Florida Safer at Home order is still in effect.

Balancing parenting, working, and a relationship has proven to be a challenge for a majority of us. Gearhungry conducted a study of 3,000 people and found that 63 percent of Florida couples are experiencing a strain on their relationship as a result.

“I think it’s one of those things where they are used to being around their significant other, but not all the time. So you think you might know someone, but you really don’t until you’re around them every second of every day. And there were maybe a lot of things you were okay with before because you got a break from it. Now you feel like, oh my gosh, I cannot stand it another second," explained psychologist Dr. Jacquelyn Flood.

Even little things with your personal relationships can all of a sudden feel like too much.

Lindsay Donnell is a wife, mom of two, and a hairdresser. Unfortunately, both her and her husband are currently out of work. That means they are spending all of their time together at home.

“Is this horrible? I mean I am a mom and I am used to hearing my kids play and squeal. But sometimes after hearing it for more hours than you’re used to, that becomes like nails on the chalkboard a little bit.”

Just because you are having some trouble with your family or partner doesn’t mean you should freak out.

“If I can’t take this anymore, what should I do? And they start considering whether it’s the right person. But I really don’t think that is the right direction to go in these circumstances," advises Flood. "So you have to figure out alright, what do I need to do to adapt during this period of time, that way I can manage it.”

The Donnell’s have figured out ways to create space. Brian knows what to do if the two get into a silly argument.

“Yeah, it was just because of the stress. So then we just don’t talk for like maybe an hour. Next thing you know I will do something stupid and make her laugh.”

It’s also important to talk about the issues that are bothering you, at the right time.

"Something super important is you can’t do that when you’re really mad or upset, because then you’re not going to get anywhere," explains Dr. Flood.

And finally, discuss the ways that both of you can help one another out. Dr. Flood describes it as a "survival plan." "Okay, what are the things that we need to do to survive this period of time? 'I need you to do this.' 'Okay, cool! I will do this, now what are you going to do?'"

