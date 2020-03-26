BRADENTON, Fla. — Did you know your the steering wheel in your car is four times dirtier than a public toilet seat? And you don't even want to know what they find on the average gas pump handle! Yet, a recent survey shows that more than 30 percent of people only clean the inside of their car one time a year.

Just like we've been telling everyone to wipe down the surfaces in their home that they touch a lot, it's the same for your car. Think about how many surfaces you've touched before you even open the car door.

The big thing here is to wipe down those commonly touched surfaces every day: the steering wheel, blinker and wiper switch, seat belt buckle, shifter, and yes the radio too.

Car care expert Bill Granger owns Mr. Transmission in Bradenton. He says there are a few items you need to keep in your car to keep it clean.

"I would keep a small bottle of hand sanitizer, maybe a small package of sanitizing wipes in their vehicle. I also know some people keep an extra pair of gloves in their vehicle just for when they fuel up their vehicles," said Granger.

There are also some things you don't want to do in your car.

Don't use bleach. It can discolor the interior.

Don't keep a big bottle of hand sanitizer in the car. When it heats up, it can expand and crack and leak all over.

Don't eat in your car. Even the smallest particle of food left behind can become a breeding ground for bacteria.

This is all especially important since we know coronavirus can live on surfaces for hours or even days. Just take a minute and give your car a quick wipe down before driving it for the day. And use that hand sanitizer before touching everything again.

