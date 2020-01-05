SARASOTA, Fla. — There's nothing like making people smile, and some volunteers really had some grinning ear to ear Friday with a drive-by parade.

The theme was a Rydell High pep rally based on the movie "Grease".

The parade of cars stopped by The Haven in Sarasota. It's one of several group homes for those with disabilities throughout Sarasota and Manatee.

They haven't been able to see their families in weeks, so volunteers decked out more than a dozen cars and drove by to say hi.

The organizers behind today's event put together a prom every year, but it had to be canceled due to the coronavirus and social distancing guidelines.

