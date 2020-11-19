The City of Sarasota looks at next steps to keep properties safe from flooding during storms

Sarasota's City Engineer says the city plans to build on top of the protective berm that the U.S. Army Corps is building.

SARASOTA, Fla. — It may not be the prettiest sight to see during your visit to Lido Beach, but the city’s renourishment project is meant for coastal protection.

The Lido Key Hurricane and Storm Damage Reduction project is one of the largest contemplated by the state. It will ultimately remove 710,000 cubic yards of sand from Big Pass and renourish about 1.56 miles of Lido Beach with it.

Some businesses endured flooding during Tropical Storm Eta. It wasn’t as bad as it could have been because of the added sand. But the goal is for properties not to go through that again, after the next phase of Lido’s Beach Renourishment project is complete.

Even after having to stop work because of Eta, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers say they are still on target to finish the project on time. The crew should be off the beach by the end of the month or first week of December.

The Army Corps says they’ll begin the groin construction phase after that. “Groins” are man-made structures that are designed to hold sand in place and minimize beach erosion.

A spokesperson says they’ll be offshore through December and won’t be working on the beach itself until sometime in January.

Sarasota’s City Engineer Alexandrea DavisShaw says one of the things they will be talking to people about is building on top of the protective berm that the Army Corps is building.

She says dune planting above the berm will provide a little bit more sand there and then the plants will help to hold that sand in place if we have storms roll through.

“We’ll plant salt tolerant plants there and the roots will get into the sand and it helps hold the sand there if there is wave action,” DavisShaw said.

She believes dune planting is very effective and something that property owners can do or help the city with when they start the work.

“It really helps hold the sand in place and it also provides another bit of elevation of the sand so that the waves have to be even higher before it will go over top,” DavisShaw said.

