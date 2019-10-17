SARASOTA, Fla. — The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office cited eight local store clerks for allegedly selling vaping products to minors during a recent undercover operation.

Undercover personnel were sent into 29 stores throughout Sarasota County on Monday.

The sheriff's office said these businesses were found to be in violation of selling a nicotine product or nicotine dispensing devices to a minor:

DNA Vaping Lounge Sarasota, 5045 Fruitville Road, Unit 165, Sarasota

Smoker Friendly/Tobacco Depot #723, 4461 Bee Ridge Road, Sarasota

Fantasy Vape and Smoke Shop, 2868 Ringling Boulevard, Sarasota

Ignite Vapors, 3251 17th Street, Unit 170, Sarasota

Cheap Smokes, 1839 South Tamiami Trail, Venice

Skybudz Smoke Shop Inc., 3135 North Tamiami Trail, Sarasota

Gateway Vape, 6534 Gateway Avenue, Sarasota

Ryo Tasteful Tobacco, 5761 Beneva Road, Sarasota

The remaining 21 stores in Sarasota, Venice, Englewood and North Port were found in compliance.

“Vape pens and e-cigarettes are becoming more popular these days than traditional cigarettes,” commented Sheriff Knight. “That is why we are being proactive by trying to make sure instruments that support the use of addictive tobacco, THC and other products aren’t getting into the wrong hands. We will continue our education and enforcement efforts so long as there are children to protect and businesses to hold accountable.”

Clerks at all eight locations were given a misdemeanor notice to appear citation.

The undercover operation was in partnership with the Florida Division of Alcoholic Beverages and Tobacco and the Bureau of Law Enforcement.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter