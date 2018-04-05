SARASOTA, Fla. -- Hurricane season is three weeks, and you’ll hear emergency officials repeatedly say, "Prepare now.’

“We learned a lot of good lessons with Irma. The biggest lesson is how the public understands our procedures,” said Ed McCrane, emergency management chief for Sarasota County.

At a Hurricane Expo in Venice this weekend, McCrane explained what’s new starting with transportation for those who need it.

“We will provide rally points in the county for people to come to," he said. "If they drive only a short distance, if they can get to a rally point, we will take them to a shelter along with their supplies and pet crates.”

SCAT buses or school buses will pick up evacuees at a rally point located at either a city or county building.

But don’t worry -- if you don’t drive the county will pick you.

“We’ll know they need a ride to pick them up and take them to rally point to be taken to a shelter and when it’s over bring them back home,” said McCrane.

But you’ll need to pre-register early. If there’s a storm coming, registration will stop 60 hours before landfall.

Also new --- how evacuations are ordered.

“We’ve changed evacuation zones to evacuation levels. So when we say 'evacuation level A,' we’ll say, 'Level A includes barrier islands, everything west of US 41, Nokomis, all mobile homes and low-lying areas,'” McCrane explained.

Evacuation shelters are now known as evacuation centers ,and all 11 centers will open at the same time. All will withstand a category 3 or 4 hurricane and, yes, all of them are pet friendly.

McCrane remember this in case of a storm: “Run from water, hide from wind … know what you’re gonna do. Evacuation centers should be your last resort. They should be the lifeboat you have when you have no other choice.”

The bottom line is not if there’s another storm, but when.

“We can have them. We have to be ready,” he said.

