Sarasota County launches new dashboard to track CARES Act funding

The dashboard was created so the public could track the progress of the distribution of CARES Act funding and the number of applications in real-time.

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — The Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security or CARES Act is a $2 trillion economic relief package that was signed into law on March 27 and designed to mitigate the economic impacts of COVID-19.

Sarasota County has launched a dashboard for the public to monitor CARES Act assistance for businesses and individuals in real-time.

The number of applications in progress, the number of applications submitted, and the total assistance distributed are featured in this tool.

Right now, there are 312 “Business Assistance” applications in progress and 75 already submitted. So far, only one business application has been approved and given $20,000.

Sarasota County has a total of $10 million in CARES funding to disburse to businesses in need.

Eligible expenses:

Rent Payments

Mortgage Payments

Utilities

Payroll Expenses

Protective Equipment

Social Distancing Supplies and Equipment

COVID-19 Testing Costs

Marketing related to re-opening your business

Perishable Item Inventory

All expenditures must have been incurred due to the COVID-19 public health emergency and must not have been accounted for in your approved budget as of March 27, 2020.

When it comes to “Individual Assistance,” 116 people have submitted applications, while 431 are in the process of filling out an application.

No money has been disbursed yet for individual assistance purposes, but the county has $4.5 million to spend.

ELIGIBILITY REQUIREMENTS:

Your household was negatively impacted financially by COVID-19

The household applicant must be a Sarasota County resident and at least 18 years of age

The applicant must be a U.S. citizen or qualified non resident

Total income for all adult household members at the time of application cannot exceed 120 percent of the Area Median Income or about $92,000 for a family of four

You and/or your household must have proof of loss of employment income or reduction of employment income due to COVID-19

There must be a need for assistance and at least one of the following areas:

Rent or Mortgage

Utilities: Water, Sewer, Gas, Electric

Vehicle Payments and/or Repair

Childcare

Telecommunications Payments

Workforce Assistance Costs to gain new employment

Total assistance per household will not exceed $5,000.

Counties have until December to use up their allotted CARES Act funding.

You can find the dashboard and more information about Sarasota County CARES by CLICKING HERE.

If you have additional questions you can reach the Sarasota County CARES Call Center at 941-861-CARE Monday-Saturday from 8 a.m. - 7 p.m.

