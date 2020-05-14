Sarasota County Fire demolishes old fire station on Siesta Key

The building with be replaced with a new, two-story one capable of withstanding a category 5 hurricane.

SIESTA KEY, Fla. — “It's a great day for Sarasota County. We are in the process of tearing down the Siesta Key Fire Station,” said Sarasota County Fire Chief Michael Regnier.

It’s like that old saying, “out with the old and in with the new.”

"This Fire Station is at end of life,” Regnier said. “This one's been here since 1974, it's served very well but we need to have a new fire station for this location."



Regnier says the old Fire Station 13 will be replaced with a two-story storm ready facility.

"If a category four or five storm comes through here, this building will remain here and we'll be able to respond to the community,” Regnier said.



Construction will start this summer and it'll take about a year to finish. It's costing right around $5.5 million.

Regnier says this won’t be the only station capable of withstanding hurricanes.

"For the entire county we have a bunch of storm ready fire stations, not all of them, but we are working towards that,” Regnier said. “The board of County commissioners has made that a priority.”



Firefighters stationed at the demolished building won't stop working just because of construction. They’ll be in a temporary facility right next door.

"It's very important for the residence of Siesta Key,” Regnier said. “They need to have a fire station, we know this, we do data checks and we know that this fire station is in the right spot with the right people, right resources and it's not going away while the construction is happening."



A few firefighters that work at Station 13 showed up to watch as the building was torn down. It was a little hard watch, but they're excited for what's to come.

"I've got a big smile on my face; I know they have a big smile on their face,” Regnier said. “It's been a long time coming. I used to work out here.”

Regnier says he’s excited to invite the media back to see the completed fire station.

“It will be something we are all very proud of and the community can be proud of as well,” Regnier said.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:

