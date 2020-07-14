Sarasota School Board votes to delay school start date

“The weight is so heavy...How do we keep not only our kids, but our teachers and our staff and our bus aids and our cafeteria workers safe?"

SARASOTA, Fla. — The Sarasota County School District discussed reopening plans in a school board workshop Tuesday.

The board unanimously voted to push the start of school to Aug. 31, but they still need approval from the state.

The board covered a range of issues, including safety measures, remote learning options and changes to the school day.

Under the plan, parents enrolling their child in the school district will have three options:

A full return to face-to-face learning

Open schools face-to-face for all students and provide remote learning options

Full-time virtual school through Sarasota Virtual

When you make a decision, you won’t be stuck with it the whole year. Students will be allowed to move from remote learning to in-person classes if preferred.

Students learning remotely will be required to take at least five hours of classes per day, and teachers are expected to use video conferencing technology to ensure they interact with other remote learners and their peers learning in the classroom.

The district says they have the ability to install a camera in their classrooms, so students who choose to continue remote learning can still watch lessons in real time.

Chief Academic Officer and Asst. Superintendent Laura Kingsley got emotional while answering questions and frustrations from board members.

“The weight is so heavy on principals, and us and you,” Kingsley said. “How do we keep not only our kids, but our teachers and our staff and our bus aids and our cafeteria workers safe?”

It’s no easy task, and many school districts are running into the same concerns.

“I just want to be clear, this plan that we completed was a dictate from the commissioner in response to the emergency order,” Kingsley said.

She believes this proposal will be approved by the Department of Education.

Board members have not yet decided if they will mandate face masks. The district says they will not be checking temperatures.

"What I think we are going to do, is as we move closer to the start of school, is really educate parents in terms of doing a self-check at home and asking parents to really go through the list of symptoms that are COVID related and if students are displaying any of those symptoms, please do not send them to school," said Assistant School Administrator Jody Dumas.

Community members made their voices heard in the board meeting and right outside through protests.

Some parents and students say they are ready for schools to open.

“They are falling behind as it is,” said one parents. “Kids need to be in school for social health, mental health, physical health. They need to be in school.”

Others says it’s too soon and not safe.

“I'm hoping that I don't have to go back because I don't want to put myself or other in danger at all,” said Jade Moon a student at Riverview High School.

"The idea that we can just continue on, pretending like this, it's foolish. It's foolish and it's wrong,” said a substitute teacher for the school district. “So, you know what, screw the state! Screw the commissioner of education and refuse to open up when it's dangerous."

What other people are reading right now: