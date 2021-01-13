Sarasota County DOH working on ways to distribute vaccine faster and more efficiently

Sarasota Health Officer Chuck Henry says the county has administered almost 18,000 doses, which is almost everything they've gotten from the state.



"Our directive was to get shots out as quickly as we can and get them into people’s arms and not sit on the vaccines,” Henry said.



They tried using the concert booking site Eventbrite.



“It was something we could use at no cost to us, right away, to schedule people and get the vaccine out immediately,” Henry said.



The DOH quickly learned this system wasn't very user friendly, especially for seniors. Henry says they’re working on ways to get the vaccine out faster and more efficiently. To start, he says they need a new appointment system.



"The new system, the things we are looking for is a reservation system that folks can get into either by phone or through the computer and register,” Henry said. “Sort of get in line electronically and know that they are in line and then as vaccines come in, we can pull it from the top, first in first out."



He hopes to launch this new system at the end of this week or the beginning of next. And Henry says they're looking at additional locations to distribute the shots. Right now, their administering vaccines as a walk-up site at the health department on Ringling Blvd.



"As we move to a drive-thru site we are going to try and pick a place that is near the interstate so there is easier access for North and South,” Henry said.