SARASOTA, Fla. — The Sarasota County Fire Department is on the scene of a hazmat situation in the 6200 block of McIntosh Road

Anhydrous ammonia leaked from a refrigeration system in the roof. The distribution center was evacuated as a precaution.

Crews are working to cap the leak. No injuries have been reported.

