SARASOTA, Fla. — The Sarasota County Fire Department is on the scene of a hazmat situation in the 6200 block of McIntosh Road
Anhydrous ammonia leaked from a refrigeration system in the roof. The distribution center was evacuated as a precaution.
Crews are working to cap the leak. No injuries have been reported.
What other people are reading right now:
- Unprecedented Arctic blast to break hundreds of records across the US
- 'Jeopardy' host Alex Trebek gets choked up at message of love from contestant
- Great white sharks are headed to Florida
- Disney+ has launched. Here's what's available
- Mold in homes still impacting military families
FREE 10NEWS APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter