SARASOTA, Fla. — Three firefighters were taken to the hospital while battling a fire in Sarasota.

Crews responded to a home in the 3600 block of Country View Lane around 7 p.m. Saturday.

When they got there, flames were shooting out from the home.

Neighbors say a family of six lived in the home.

Three firefighters were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Officials believe the fire was sparked by a grill that caught the side of the house on fire.

