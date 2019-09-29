SARASOTA, Fla. — Three firefighters were taken to the hospital while battling a fire in Sarasota.
Crews responded to a home in the 3600 block of Country View Lane around 7 p.m. Saturday.
When they got there, flames were shooting out from the home.
Neighbors say a family of six lived in the home.
Three firefighters were taken to the hospital for treatment.
Officials believe the fire was sparked by a grill that caught the side of the house on fire.
