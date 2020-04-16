SARASOTA, Fla. — Dealing with the coronavirus has forced many of us to have some difficult conversations.

Today, we got an update from Sarasota Memorial Hospital on how COVID-19 treatments are going there and what you should be doing to prepare.

"We feel at this time in our history, there's no better time for us to take a look at what's most important to us,” Dr. Joelle Vlahakis said. “And that would include our advanced care planning.”

It's scary to think about, but it's a reality we all must face.

Dr. Joelle Vlahakis is the medical director of supportive care services at SMH. She says now is the time, no matter your age, to have those difficult conversations and choose a healthcare surrogate. That will be the person who will speak on your behalf if you become unable to make health care decisions for yourself.

“That is one thing we have been struck by with this particular illness, is that it seems that people have sudden decompensation with very little warning and so being prepared with these documents ahead of time is very helpful,” Vlahakis said.

If you're infected, you can voice your decision during admission to a hospital or through legal documents like a Will.

"We are making every possible effort to be able to help these patients through this illness in an unprecedented time in this country and in this world,” said SMH’s Pulmonologist and Critical Care Intensivist Dr. Randal Schwartz.

Sarasota Memorial has been working on ways to combat COVID-19.

Schwartz says it's still too early to tell if the treatments they are testing are working, but he says they are seeing a light at the end of the tunnel.

"We've actually discharged far more patients from the hospital than have been admitted to our ICU and exceptionally more than we've unfortunately lost,” Schwartz said.

This is the kind of improvement we hope to keep seeing, as we stay cheering on these healthcare workers.

“Every day we have people from the outside who donate food and give us cards and letters of support and they mean so much,” Vlahakis said.

“I have roots that are long and deep in Sarasota but I have never felt more a part of this community that I do now,” Vlahakis said getting emotional.\

