Sarasota restaurant closes after cook dies from COVID-19

The Lucky Pelican posted on Facebook Thursday that one of its line cooks died from the virus.

SARASOTA, Fla. — The Lucky Pelican in Sarasota has closed after one of its cooks died from COVID-19.

In a post on Facebook Thursday, the restaurant said one of its daytime line cooks passed away this morning from the virus.

The post says that the employee had not worked since last Friday and started having symptoms over the weekend and went to get tested.

The person had not been back to work while waiting for the results.

Last night, the person contacted management to say they had received their results and they were positive.

The cook told management the only symptom they had was a hard time breathing and they they felt good.

Sadly, things changed on Thursday and the person died.

"Since we opened backed up we have been committed to being a safe place for our staff and guests," the restaurant posted on Facebook.

"We also believe more than ever it is important to be transparent and open with everyone. We are closing the restaurant and having our entire staff tested. Once we have all the results, we will plan our reopening. If you have been following us on Facebook, and been to our restaurant you know everyone here is going above and beyond to ensure we keep this place safe. When we reopen we will continue to strive to be a leader in this industry with safety being the highest priority. We thank you all for your understanding, and encourage you all to keep being leaders in the community in regards to safety."

What other people are reading right now: