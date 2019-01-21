SARASOTA, Fla. — Instead of a parade, Sarasota held a “Unity Walk”: It's the 38th year for the walk down Dr. Martin Luther King Way Drive, ending at a park named after the civil rights leader for a day of celebration.

10News Reporter Isabel Mascareñas spoke with a group of students from Booker High School who took part in the walk and asked what Dr. King’s message means to them.

RELATED: In honor of Martin Luther King Jr., students embrace 'Day of Service'

RELATED: Trump visits MLK memorial

Alex Fic, a 9th grader: “Today is Dr. Martin Luther King Day. He wanted equality for all, so yes today is a day for everybody, not just minorities.”

“This is a day of equality a day of gratitude. Equality not just means equal choice, equal opportunity,” adds Antonio Montiel, a 12th grader.

Miah Lowman, an 11th grader says it’s her first time taking part in the Unity Walk. She says, “I’ve never done anything like this. It raises awareness especially to the young people about equality and what we need to do for the future for our kids for our future so we won’t go through the things Martin Luther King went through.”

Sign up for the daily Brightside Blend Newsletter Sign up for the daily Brightside Blend Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the Brightside Blend Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

“He didn’t believe in violence,” says Johnnie Williams, a 12th grader. Montiel adds, “Mostly peaceful protest it’s the way he wanted…violence is never the answer.”

“Looking at his 'I have a Dream' speech in a way it’s been fulfilled -- in a way it hasn’t still worked through the struggles,” Williams said.

Lowman says there’s still a long way to go to fulfill King’s “I have a Dream” speech. She says, “We should have more legal justice more representation of black people in the government.”

Williams adds, “The problem is everyone is worried about themselves instead of helping others.”

Fic says, “Today is a day of service go out and help others.”

Montiel sums up like this: “We’re all people, we’re all human.”

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.