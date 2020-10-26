Water main break closes Sarasota intersection

The break is located just east of the downtown area.

SARASOTA, Fla. — Drivers are being asked to avoid a stretch of roadway in Sarasota because of a water main break.

Police have shut down Lime Avenue between Fruitville Road and Ringling Boulevard because water is covering the road. The break is located just east of the downtown area.

Drivers can use Washington Boulevard for a north-south route or remain on Fruitville Road for an east-west route.

🚨🚔TRAFFIC ALERT🚔🚨



Lime Avenue is CLOSED between Fruitville and Ringling because of a water main break.



Please avoid the area and find an alternate route if possible. pic.twitter.com/Niu5j5Nwvl — Sarasota Police Department (@SarasotaPD) October 26, 2020

