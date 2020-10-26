x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

News

Water main break closes Sarasota intersection

The break is located just east of the downtown area.
Credit: Sarasota Police Department

SARASOTA, Fla. — Drivers are being asked to avoid a stretch of roadway in Sarasota because of a water main break.

Police have shut down Lime Avenue between Fruitville Road and Ringling Boulevard because water is covering the road. The break is located just east of the downtown area.

Drivers can use Washington Boulevard for a north-south route or remain on Fruitville Road for an east-west route.

What other people are reading right now:

►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter