SARASOTA, Fla. — The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office is investigating a carjacking.

On Tuesday evening, a woman was getting into her car at Parkway Collections, University Parkway and Lockwood Ridge Road when a man pushed her in and forced her to drive him away, officials say.

The woman was then forced from the vehicle on Desoto Road and the carjacker took her vehicle, investigators say.

The alleged carjacker is described as a white man, between 5 feet 7 and 5 feet 9 inches tall with a medium build, scruffy appearance and tattoos on both arms.

The stolen vehicle is a silver 2006 Cadillac CTS with Florida tag DNDY12.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sarasota Sheriff's Office at 941-316-1201.

