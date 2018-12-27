Smartwatches were among popular Christmas gifts this year.

The wearable computer can keep track of workouts, calories burned, heart rates and it stores other personal information as well.

The latest version of the Apple Watch even has an Electro-Cardiogram that can detect atrial fibrillation.

AFib is when your heart beats out of rhythm. The ECG app is one of two new features tracking your heart. The other is constantly checking your heart rhythm and sending out an alert if its irregular.

Apple's Chief Operating Officer Jeff Williams recently told CBS News that getting into health care is something that happened organically, but the big question, who has access to your health care data?

"We care deeply about your privacy," Williams said. "And so with our technology, all your health information including these ECG's are stored encrypted on your device and encrypted in the cloud should you back it up and you alone decide who you share it with. Period."

Since so many people are now using some type of wearable technology to track health and fitness, 10News wanted to share a warning with you.

An article from Wired shows some apps scammed people out of hundreds of dollars. The apps pose as health assistants to get you to use your touch ID.

Here's the problem: once you do that, the app shows a purchase pop-up and charges you anywhere from $90 to $100. So be careful and only use touch ID to pay on apps you trust.

So far the apps, "Heart Rate Monitor," "Fitness Balance App" and "Calories Tracker" have been pulled.

