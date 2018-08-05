TAMPA, Fla. - Here's the schedule for the Tampa Bay Lightning's Eastern Conference Finals match up against the Washington Capitals:

Friday, May 11, 8 p.m., Washington at Tampa Bay

Sunday, May 13, 8 p.m., Washington at Tampa Bay

Tuesday, May 15, 8 p.m., Tampa Bay at Washington

Thursday, May 17, 8 p.m., Tampa Bay at Washington

*Saturday, May 19, 7:15 p.m., Washington at Tampa Bay

*Monday, May 21, 8 p.m., Tampa Bay at Washington

*Wednesday, May 23, 8 p.m., Washington at Tampa Bay

*If necessary

