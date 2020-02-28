TAMPA, Fla. — It's estimated that parents will spend more than $233,000 raising a child and that doesn't even include college.

The cost of college can really be an obstacle between your dreams for your child and their reality. Even many scholarships seem out of reach, but the Hillsborough County Community Action Board can help your child achieve those dreams.

Mustafa Urfi is a senior at USF looking forward to his graduation in May.

"What I'd like to do in the future is just basically go to mobile clinics and help bring free medical care to the homeless, to the uninsured, to the refugees that are here and that's like my dream."

He wouldn't be even close to that without a $5,000 scholarship from the county.

"This scholarship is the reason why I'm at USF for all five years. I definitely couldn't have afforded to come here without it."

The reality is without that scholarship money, Mustafa says he would have had to work nearly full time while going to school and get student loans.

"It's really nice to not have that on your shoulders and focus on school and only school."

Juan Fradera is a caseworker with Hillsborough County. He loves seeing Mustafa and others like him who have gotten the scholarships to realize their dreams.

"They have wonderful stories, they come from different backgrounds, different ethnicities and they have different goals and it's wonderful to be part of that achievement for them. "

Mustafa is looking forward to giving back.

"The fact that I've been in Tampa my entire life, I've been able to take advantage of so many opportunities here and so many services provided here that it would be really nice to give back to the people here."

The deadline to apply for the scholarship is March 11. Click here for more information, including the requirements.

