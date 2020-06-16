School boards consider what's next for fall

Board members in Pinellas and Sarasota are looking at plans for how to educate children during the pandemic.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Members of two school boards are going over the logistics of what reopening schools might look like in the fall.

Over the next couple of days, a large task force will review the Sarasota School Board's recommendations.

The districts website will reflect what they're planning by June 26, and a survey will be given to families. There will be a task force presentation July 14.

You can watch the Board workshop and recommendations by clicking here.

Meanwhile, Board members in Pinellas took a look at how CARES funds could be used to jump start a plan to buy new devices for every kid in the district by 2023.

The CARES Act can help the district outfit six grade levels with devices by purchasing 42,000 devices.

Those in grades 4,5,6,7,8 and 9 would get them first. The district would continue adding additional devices each year until children in each grade level had one. Take a look at the plans here.

They're also looking to buy 9,000 additional licenses of an online learning management platform called Canvas. It's already used for Pinellas Virtual School.

Part of the theme of the Board's workshop was continuity with plans whether in-person, virtual or blended learning is needed this fall.

