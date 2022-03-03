The 11-year-old girl was running to catch up to the school bus when she tripped and fell underneath the moving wheels, the Parachute Police Department said.

PARACHUTE, Colo. — The girl who died after being run over by a school bus in Parachute in Western Colorado has been identified.

Around 7:30 a.m., Thursday, Parachute Police said the 11-year-old girl tripped as she ran to catch her school bus. She fell under the wheels of the bus, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Garfield County coroner's office identified her as Annaliese Backner, who is known as Anna to her friends and family. The office released a photo of her which they said was provided by her family,.

Garfield County School District 16 said Blackner was a sixth grader at Grand Valley Middle School. In a letter to parents, they said they "will have an abundance of mental health support for all students and staff who may need assistance processing this situation."

The investigation is ongoing, however the coroner's office said her death cause of death is likely blunt force injuries and it's being investigated as an accident.

Parachute is located about 45 miles northeast of Grand Junction.

