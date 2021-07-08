Most memorable moments of the Scripps National Spelling Bee

From eight-way ties to giggle fits, the popular spelling competition has seen it all.

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Editor's note: The photo on this story is from the 2019 Scripps National Spelling Bee.

The time has come to sit in front of your television screen and eagerly watch intelligent kids spell some of the dictionary's most funky words.

The Scripps National Spelling Bee is making a comeback after being canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic. This year, rounds were conducted virtually and consisted of 209 spellers from all over the United States.

Eleven finalists who range from the ages of 11 to 14-years-old will meet in person at Disney's ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Florida.

While the spelling bee is typically a strictly business event, there's been a few memorable moments across the history of the competition.

In 1997 Rebecca Sealfon won the Scripps National Spelling Bee. Sealfon knew she secured a win when she was given the word "Euonym." She made the audience chuckle as she screamed the letters "E-U-O-N-Y-M!" to become that year's champ.

Akshay Buddiga took second place in the competition in 2004 after taking a tumble on stage when given the word "alopecoid" to spell. The moment went viral after the teen appeared to have fainted while sorting out how to spell the word.

But Buddiga didn't let the incident stop him as he stood up, approached the microphone again and managed to spell the word correctly.

Katie Seymour gave everyone a good laugh during the 2005 National Spelling when she was told to spell the word "incunabula".

Contestants are allowed to ask various questions like the word's definition or origin, however, Seymour took a chance and asked the announcer "How do you spell that?" The teen, unfortunately, misspelled the word by one letter.

Kennyi Aouad had one contagious giggle when he was asked to spell the word "Sardoodledom" at the 2007 competition. He laughed for a moment but did manage to spell the word perfectly in the end.

No one could forget the outcome of the 92nd Scripps National Spelling Bee in 2019 where eight young spellers made history with the competition's first-ever co-championship.

The group competed in 20 intense rounds of head-to-head competition and amazed all who watched.