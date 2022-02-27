"Thank you for thinking this much of me. I didn’t know people thought this much of me."

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Mother Curly Davis sits in this same exact spot on the corner of the second pew every Sunday at St. Stephens Cathedral, yet this Sunday was extra special.

As Mother Davis walks to her seat at the church, she has no idea what is about to happen next.

"Oh, I made it," she sighs as she sits down after putting aside her walker.

"Since we are celebrating Black History Month, we are celebrating her. Mother Curly Davis is 105-years-old. She will be 106 in August," said the Pastor.

The pastor and members of the congregation handed her an engraved plaque and flowers.

"From the looks of it, looks like you got 50 more years to go," says the pastor as the congregation applauds.

Born in 1916, she lived in Kansas City since she was 15. In the 1950’s, she worked as a seamstress.

"I used to make all my clothes. I still would today if I could," said Mother Davis.

She’s served in several churches and has attended this church for the past year.

Her first born son passed away 10 years ago. Her second son sat right behind her to surprise her. He’s 85-years-old.

"She was a single mother raising me and we went through some mighty hard times and I praise her. We got to celebrate her 106th birthday in August," said her son.

"By the way, she is a 3 time cancer survivor!" said a congregation member.

"Thank the lord. Love all of you. God bless all of you. God is good to me! I love Him! I love Him! I love Him!" said Mother Davis. "I wasn’t looking for any of this at all. This is really a surprise. Thank you for thinking this much of me. I didn’t know people thought this much of me."

She hopes to spread her secret of longevity.

"My secret is that Jesus is my only Christ and savior. That is my secret. All I want to say is learn to love one another and love your neighbor. Read the Bible once a day," said Davis.

And it's no secret that Mother Davis is special.