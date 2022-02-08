The owner is looking for a buyer who is willing to take the risk of getting the squatters off the property.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The owner of a home in Southeast Portland is trying to sell the property but says that he can’t — ever since some strangers moved in and refused to leave.

It started back in January when the homeowner left town and the property was empty.

“Some guys, they just basically walked into the property, took it over,” said Nathan Jones, a realtor with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices.

Jones took over the listing last month. It’s currently listed at $330,000, but that price is negotiable. He’s hoping for an investor who can afford to evict those currently living there, which can be a difficult process.

“Costs money, you got to get an attorney, file all these papers and it’s like 90 days minimum … if you don’t have the financial resources you’re screwed and that’s the bottom line,” he said.

The homeowner didn’t want to talk with KGW on camera for fear of retaliation from those living at the property. Over the phone, he claimed that when he asked them to leave this winter, the squatters beat him up — sending him to the hospital. He hasn’t been back since, but still pays $1,500 a month for his mortgage.

“I mean, all he wants to do is sell and he can’t do it,” said Jones.

The homeowner has called police and the city to help evict the squatters but said he hasn't received any help. As for those living in the neighborhood, they’ve learned to keep their distance from 5256 Southeast Flavel Street.

“I just mind my own business,” said Linda Harshman, who lives two doors down.

“I’ve noticed like, you know, frequent stopping of cars, people coming every 15 seconds, also police monitoring the house,” added Zaki Wilson who lives across the street. “Everybody probably feels at risk or in danger with those types of people.”

A KGW crew tried approaching those living in the home but the occupants just stared, displayed the middle finger and shut the door. KGW also reached out to police and didn’t hear back right away. Eventually, Portland police said that even though they’ve been called to the property before, this case is a civil issue and the eviction process would have to come from the owners or the bank.