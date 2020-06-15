Search continues for young firefighter ejected from Jeep on Galveston Causeway

Kent Zavala, 20, and his dog were thrown out of the Jeep into the water below after the Sunday night crash.

GALVESTON, Texas — The search continues for a young firefighter who was ejected from a vehicle in a crash on the I-45 Galveston Causeway late Sunday.

Texas EquuSearch said they’ve joined the search for 20-year-old Kent Zavala, a Crosby firefighter.

Zavala, two other men and a dog were in a Jeep involved in the three-vehicle crash around 8 p.m. The Jeep slammed into a guardrail near the Tiki Island exit.

When it rolled, Zavala and his dog were thrown into the water below.

The other two men, both in their 20s, were critically injured in the crash that shut down all northbound lanes of the Causeway.

Police said it's unclear who was driving the vehicle or whether anyone was wearing a seat belt.

A railroad bridge operator saw the accident and notified the Coast Guard.

They sent boats and a helicopter to the scene. Galveston Island Beach Patrol, Galveston Police and Galveston Fire assisted in the search overnight.

Boaters were able to rescue the dog, but the only signs of Zavala were his shoes and cap found floating in the water.

Zavala, who had plans to join the Houston Fire Department according to EquuSearch, was wearing a white t-shirt and white cut-off shorts.

He’s 6’4 and about 198 pounds with a muscular build. He has long, curly brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information regarding last night’s accident or Zavala’s whereabouts, please call the Galveston Police Department at 409-765-3702 or Texas EquuSearch at 281-309-9500.