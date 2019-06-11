DESTIN, Fla. — The U.S. Coast Guard confirmed with 10News Wednesday morning that a search is underway for a missing airman.

The search is taking place two nautical miles off the coast of Destin.

The call came into the District 8 Sector Mobile Command Center for help locating a missing airman at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.

P13 Sydney Phoenix said the Air Force also has units searching and Florida Wildlife Commission is assisting as well.

No other information is being released at this time.

Phoenix said the Coast Guard is expected to release more information sometime Wednesday.

