TAMPA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help finding a missing man.

Stanley Sheffield, 56, was last seen on March 7 near the 11000 block of Old Hillsborough Avenue by his friends.

Detectives say Sheffield was looking for a ride to Gibsonton to play pool. After he was unable to get a ride, he walked away and hasn't been seen since.

"We are asking anyone in the community with information on Mr. Sheffield's whereabouts to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "Your information may be the missing piece that can help us locate him."

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200.

