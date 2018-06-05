The Florida Highway Patrol is asking for your help to find a driver who left after striking a 13-year-old boy, killing him.

The crash happened about 7 a.m. Sunday. A Ford F250 was eastbound on State Road 574 approaching Mott Road. It entered the westbound lane and struck Jesus Navarro, who was walking on the shoulder of the road.

The vehicle continued west on SR 572.

The suspect vehicle is a 2013-2016 model and should have left headlight and left front fender damage.

Anyone with information is asked to call (813) 558-1800, Crime Stoppers at 800-873-TIPS or *FHP."

