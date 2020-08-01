FORT MYERS, Fla. — UPDATE:
Charlotte has been found safe.
ORIGINAL STORY:
A Florida MISSING CHILD Alert has been issued for Charlotte Slobodzian, an 8-years-old from Fort Myers.
Charlotte was last seen around 6 p.m. Tuesday in the 4000 block of Sunfish Court in Fort Myers.
She weighs about 80 pounds and is 4-feet tall with brown hair and brown eyes.
She was last seen wearing a tie-dye shirt and has blue streaks in her hair.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at (239) 477-1000.
