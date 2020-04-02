OCAMPO, Michoacán —
A second activist campaigning for the conservation of monarch butterflies has been found dead in Mexico.
The body of Raúl Hernández Romero was found on Friday. CNN reported Tuesday morning that his body had signs of trauma.
Romero was a tour guide at a butterfly sanctuary.
Two days prior, the body of another monarch butterfly activist, Homero Gómez Gonzalez, was found in the same area. Gómez’s family said he went missing two weeks prior.
Monarch butterflies use the sun to migrate from Canada to Mexico for hibernation.
Romero and Gónzalez fought illegal logging in Mexico because it affects the trees the butterflies can stay in. Without Mexico’s dense forest, the butterflies have a more challenging time finding branches to stay on.
