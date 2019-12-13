CLEARWATER, Fla. — For the second time in as many months, police say a sexual assault has taken place at a Clearwater assisted living facility.

Stephen Pildade, 68, a resident at Advanced Health and Rehabilitation Center, is accused of going into another resident's room on Tuesday and had her perform oral sex on him. The woman is mentally incapacitated, according to an arrest report.

A CNA saw what Pildade was doing and started to yell at him.

Pildade then went to his room and began packing his things in an attempt to leave, police said.

Clearwater Police Department

The previous alleged assault at the facility happened in September.

According to arrest reports, Falo Kane, 32, admitted he sexually battered two different women in 2016. Police say Kane also admitted to sexually battering two other women in March 2019 and September 2019.

