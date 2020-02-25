TAMPA, Fla. — Several dogs seized from horrible living conditions in Louisiana are now at the Humane Society of Tampa Bay.

The dogs were discovered by police in Duson who were called by a worried neighbor. More than 70 dogs were found on the property, all Schipperke and Miniature Pinscher mixes.

In a post on Facebook, the Humane Society of Tampa Bay said police discovered the breeder would shoot dogs if they were sick and then bury them in the backyard.

The breeder, 59-year-old Pam Galjour, is also accused of keeping her 90-year-old husband with dementia locked in a room. The man is now with family members and Galjour is facing several charges.

The Humane Society says most of the dogs are heartworm positive and have Demodex mange.

The dogs are undergoing treatment and will be available for adoption over the next few days.

Click here to view all adoptable pets at the Humane Society of Tampa Bay.

