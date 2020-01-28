SARASOTA, Fla. — It's back to the drawing boards at Marie Selby Botanical Gardens.

These are newly-released renderings of what the botanical gardens could look like.

Last fall, the Sarasota City Commission did not approve plans for a five-story parking garage and restaurant; so leaders at the non-profit have been working on a compromise to the master site plan.

This is a rendering of what the proposed Main Entrance on Mound Street/US 41 would look like at Marie Selby Botanical Gardens.

Marie Selby Botanical Gardens 2020

This would cut the parking structure's height by 40 percent and reduce the size of the restaurant by about 35 percent.

This is a rendering of the proposed Living Energy Access Facility (LEAF) at Marie Selby Botanical Gardens.

Marie Selby Botanical Gardens 2020

A spokesperson for the nonprofit says the plans will be filed with the city in February.

Click here to take a look at Selby Gardens' Master Plan Fly-Through.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter