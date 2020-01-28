SARASOTA, Fla. — It's back to the drawing boards at Marie Selby Botanical Gardens.
These are newly-released renderings of what the botanical gardens could look like.
Last fall, the Sarasota City Commission did not approve plans for a five-story parking garage and restaurant; so leaders at the non-profit have been working on a compromise to the master site plan.
This would cut the parking structure's height by 40 percent and reduce the size of the restaurant by about 35 percent.
A spokesperson for the nonprofit says the plans will be filed with the city in February.
Click here to take a look at Selby Gardens' Master Plan Fly-Through.
What other people are reading right now:
- President Trump's Middle East peace plan calls for Palestinian state, settlement freeze
- 'Star Voyagers' | Remembering the astronauts killed in the Challenger space shuttle explosion
- US seeks to send experts to China as coronavirus death toll rises to 106
- Sheriffs: Group broke into homes, stole $1M in stuff, including Dali artwork and a Jimi Hendrix guitar
- Video: This is why you don't park in front of a fire hydrant
- FDA warns Purell to stop claiming its hand sanitizers can stop the flu, Ebola
- The Tampa Bay 55 podcast is here. Listen to the first episode!
- Attention viewers: WTSP is undergoing planned work on our tower
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter