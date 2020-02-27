TAMPA, Fla. — It looks like you may be waiting a while longer for crews to finish the Selmon Extension Project.

Its completion date was originally slated for Fall 2020. Now, the Tampa Hillsborough Expressway Authority says it won’t happen until the Summer of 2021.

10News was told crews are working on two unique features in construction that haven’t been done in Florida. So out of an abundance of caution, THEA says they want to make sure the work is done correctly and safely. They don’t want crews rushing to get the work done. They’ve also had to deal with weather delays.

One is the fin up top – something similar to the Sunshine Skyway Bridge.

The other is a wax that goes around the strands in the fins to help with corrosion of the tendons that are inside. Similar to the Skyway Bridge, the yellow things on the Skyway are called tendons. The wax goes inside to make sure nothing corrodes.

The extension is one of five projects THEA has going on in South Tampa.

Combined they add up to half a billion dollars’ worth of work that will take place over the next five years.

On March 5, a virtual town hall will take place talking about all the projects.

Those with concerns are asked to attend. You can find details on the Selmon Extension website.

