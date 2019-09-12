SEMINOLE, Fla. — A Seminole man was arrested for DUI, his 4th offense, after a crash Saturday night, Florida Highway Patrol troopers say.

FHP said Sylvester Manning, 66, was driving on Park Boulevard when he turned into the path of another vehicle towing a boat.

The driver and passenger of that vehicle did not suffer any injuries.

The boat and trailer overturned landing upside down in the road.

Along with the fourth DUI charge, Manning was cited for failure to yield and no seat belt.

