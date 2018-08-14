Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum, who is running for the Democratic nomination for Florida governor, is bringing a big name to Tampa to boost his campaign.

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, who unsuccessfully ran for president in 2016, will appear at a rally with Gillum at 11 a.m. Friday at Armature Works, which is located at 1910 N. Ola Ave in Tampa.

The two will also appear at a rally in Orlando the same day.

There are no tickets required for either rally, but the Gillum campaign has a website where you can RSVP.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP