UPDATE: Gloria Williams is expected to testify around 10:30 a.m. on Friday.

Mobile viewers click here for the live video.

In February, Williams pleaded guilty to kidnapping Mobley eight hours after she was born from her mother's hospital room at the University Medical Center, now UF Health-Jacksonville, downtown in 1998.

For 18 years, Williams admitted she raised Mobley as her own daughter under a different name, Alexis Manigo, 200 miles north of Jacksonville in Walterboro, South Carolina prior to her arrest in 2017.

READ MORE: Baby Kamiyah kidnapped hours after birth in Jacksonville, found alive 18 years later

READ MORE: Kamiyah Mobley clashes with TV show host, has explosive confrontation

READ MORE: Police release hours of emotional Kamiyah Mobley, Gloria Williams interrogation video

READ MORE: Exclusive one-on-one interview with Kamiyah Mobley

As part of her plea agreement, Williams faces the possibility of being sentenced zero to 22 years in prison compared to the possible life sentence she could have faced had her case gone to trial.

<p>Florida Department of Law Enforcement</p>

Williams faces a two-day sentencing hearing starting Thursday. Kamiyah Mobley and her biological parents, Shanira Mobley and Craig Aiken, are expected to attend.

Aiken told First Coast News on Wednesday Kamiyah plans to be at the hearing but does not want to take the stand.

© 2018 WTLV