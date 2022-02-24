'I'm not going to stop, I'm going to keep pushing until justice is served': Father of 4-year-old Serenity McKinney speaks out

The father of 4-year-old Serenity McKinney is speaking out about his loss and the beginning of what will be a long road to justice.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After an immeasurable loss, 4-year-old Serenity McKinney's father and grandparents say they are in mourning after the young girl was found dead Friday afternoon.

Her father David Roller sat looking through photos and videos of the young girl full of life. "I was actually in Owensboro for this one, this is when she was a newborn," he said.

David replayed his favorite moments with Serenity over and over. He said she had a mean mug that was the cutest thing he'd ever seen, and when he was with her, she'd never let go of his hand.

"You could tell there was a heck of a future ahead of her, just breathtaking,” he said.

The memories are what he and her grandmas are now left with. "There isn’t just one favorite memory, they’re all my favorite memories," said Melody Roller, Serenity's grandma.

Serenity was a budding singer, puzzle solver, fisher and princess.

Her body was found on Friday, February 18 in a wooded area on the Jefferson-Bullitt County line. Serenity was last seen alive on Christmas Eve 2020.

"Not only did she get robbed of her life, but I got robbed of my chance to be an actual dad," said David who had been trying to get his life back on track for his daughter. "I wish I could have been there more.”

The family spent hours, days, putting up fliers, trying to find their Serenity. "She’s found and we’re going to miss her every single day for the rest of our lives," said Serenity's step-grandma, Aundria Wainscott.

Aundria said how thankful the family is to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office and the agencies that found her. "And the community and love and support is overwhelming,” she said

David and the rest of the family are now mourning their insurmountable loss, knowing this is not the end.

"I’m not going to stop, I’m going to keep pushing until justice is served,” he said.

The family said they are grateful for the support they've received from the community and is inviting everyone to a vigil and balloon release for Serenity this Sunday at 2 p.m. at Clear Creek Park in Shelbyville.

Serenity's mother, Catherine McKinney, and McKinney's boyfriend, Dakota Hill, are charged with murder and abuse of a corpse in Serenity's death. A judge has set their bonds at $1 million.

McKinney and Hill are expected back in court on March 2.

