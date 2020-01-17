At least 11 service members were injured in Iran’s missile attack on Jan. 8, according to United States Central Command spokesperson Capt. Bill Urban.

"In the days following the attack, out of an abundance of caution, some service members were transported from Al-Asad airbase, Iraq to Landstuhl Regional Medical Center in Germany, others were sent to Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, for follow-on screening," Urban said, in a statement obtained by CBS News.

Iran launched several missiles at the military bases last week in retaliation for the killing of senior Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani during a Jan. 2 drone strike in Baghdad.

