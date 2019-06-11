HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — When a person has a criminal record and serves time in jail, it's often difficult for them to get back on their feet once they are released. One of the biggest challenges is finding a job or even applying for state or federal aid. And, if they don't have a license or valid ID, that's impossible. The Hernando County Sheriff's Office is hoping to change that.

It's an important day for Britainy Condron. She's an inmate at the Hernando County Jail, looking forward to being released soon.

"Today we're getting ID's so that when we do enter back into society, we're prepared with everything that we need to enter the workforce," Condron said.

It's called FLOW or Florida Licensing on Wheels. The Hernando County Sheriff's Office started bringing it to the jail in September. Authorities hope to do it at least once a month to help 15-20 inmates get proper IDs.

Krystle DeJesus is the Hernando County Detention Center's re-entry deputy.

"Basically being able to help the inmates when they get out the door; they're already going to be having tons of barriers ahead of them, so this is one less barrier that we're trying to eliminate for them," DeJesus said.

Benjamin Bergenstein gets out in January. His new ID will get him on the right track, right away.

"So I get out, in the future and try to get a job, better my life," Bergenstein explained.

DeJesus says it's extremely difficult if they don't have the proper ID.

"They cannot go get employment, they cannot go get their social security, any kind of benefits that they were previously on, unless they have an ID," DeJesus said.

Condron is hoping to take some computer classes when she gets released.

"I personally want to get out and do the right thing and excel in a career and not come back to this place," Condron said.

And DeJesus says that is the ultimate goal.

"We want them to go out there and work and do the right thing and stop coming back," DeJesus said.

Only a handful of counties are taking advantage of the FLOW program including Hernando and Citrus. So far Hernando has helped nearly 40 inmates get their IDs.

