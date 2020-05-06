Four men and three women were found dead after deputies responded to a gunshot call in Valhermoso Springs.

VALHERMOSO SPRINGS, Ala. — UPDATE: Four men and women are dead at a home in Valhermoso Springs, according to the Morgan County Sheriff's Office.

In a scene being described as "incredibly heinous" and "cold-blooded", seven people and a dog were killed in a home in Valhermoso Springs, AL.

All of the victims, four men and three women, were killed by gunfire, some shot multiple times. The dog was shot as well.

Authorities do not believe it was domestic-related or a murder-suicide. They said of the suspect, "They came, they did it, they left." Crews have been on the scene all night looking for evidence.

When deputies arrived, there was a fire on the scene. It was quickly extinguished with little damage to the home.

The relationships of the victims are still being established, but some did live in the home. There were no children present at the time of the killings.

The Morgan Co. Sheriff's Office, Madison County Crime Scene Unit, FBI Violent Crimes Task Force, and the Morgan County Coroner are still on the scene.

HAPPENING NOW: Investigators on scene after six people were killed in a shooting on the 500 block of Talucah Road in Valhermoso Springs Posted by WZDX Huntsville on Friday, June 5, 2020

EARLIER STORY:

According to the Morgan County Sheriff Office's Facebook page, deputies responded to a gunshot call in the 500 block of Talacuh Rd in Valhermoso Springs just before midnight on Thursday, When they arrived, they found seven people dead. The investigation is being treated as a homicide. While there is no suspect in custody, they do not believe there is an immediate threat to the public in the area.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.