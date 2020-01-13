GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A retired deputy received a hero's farewell on Sunday - just days after he died trying to stop a robber and save a coworker.

Former Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office Sergeant Felix Cosme was shot and killed during the armed robbery on Hamilton Mill Road, Wednesday.

Cosme had been in the back of the O'Reilly Auto Parts store when an armed man followed his coworker into the store demanding the cash drawer. Cosme came to the front and attempted to pull his own gun but was killed by the robber - who is still on the run.

On Sunday, Cosme's heroism was honored by many current peace officers with some leading the procession by motorcycle and others standing along the route at attention.

Cosme began his law enforcement career in 1979 and spanned multiple departments before he joined the Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office in 2006. He served as a sergeant in the jail administration until his retirement in 2015.

The retired deputy's funeral costs were covered by Crowell Brothers Funeral Home who provided their services at no cost to the family. He was later interred at Alta Vista Cemetery.

Police are still searching for the suspect responsible for the crime and the FBI has offered a $15,000 reward for information that helps bring his killer to justice.

MORE HEADLINES

Retired Gwinnett sheriff's deputy killed in robbery

Retired Gwinnett deputy's family 'heartbroken' over 'senseless' shooting, announces funeral plans

Employee killed in Gwinnett while trying to defend against armed robber