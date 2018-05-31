VENICE, Fla. -- Sharky's on the Pier in Venice Is Florida's top beach bar.

It was given that honor from the popular website FloridaBeachBar.com.

The Sarasota County landmark opened in 1987. There, you can sit right on the beach for an adult beverage and a seafood meal.

Jimmy B's Beach Bar on St. Pete Beach placed second.

