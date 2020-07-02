ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Shen Yun is preparing for performances across the Tampa Bay area and telling fans their shows will not be affected by the coronavirus.

Some audience members have asked the performers whether they will still take the stage.

To calm any fears or confusion, Shen Yun wrote a message on their website that the show is based in New York, not China. The dance and music company added, “Performers have not been to China in years, have not had recent direct contact with people from China, and in fact Shen Yun is not even allowed to perform in China.”

Shen Yun was started in 2006. The name means the beauty of divine beings dancing, and that is what the audience experiences. The group’s goal is to revive the lost world of traditional Chinese culture.

The group has performances scheduled Feb. 12 in Lakeland, Feb.14-20 in St. Petersburg and March 13-16 in Venice.

