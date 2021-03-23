Sheriff Tom Spangler announced Ivan Harmon, Larry Hurst and Scott Moore have been terminated effective immediately.

Three Knox County Sheriff's Office employees have been terminated after several violations were found found during an internal affairs investigation conducted last October.

"There could be additional terminations to follow as a result of the same IA investigation," said Sheriff Spangler. We are awaiting the Tennessee Comptrollers Report. However, with the overwhelming number of General Order violations and one or more TCA code violations, I could not in good conscious allow these individuals to remain employed by the Knox County Sheriff’s Office."

Spangler said the three took part in schemes to personally benefit from pallet and scrap recycling, and said Harmon and Moore used inmates to their own personal benefit.

Sheriff Spangler also added, "While I am extremely disappointed in the actions of these individuals, I want to be clear that these men and their actions are not representative of the majority of the men and women employed by the Knox County Sheriff’s Office."

Ivan Harmon

According to the investigation, Harmon had been appointed to a civilian role in KCSO through former Sheriff Jimmy Jones.

Records show that during an interview it was discovered that Harmon committed several violations of KCSO General Order, Employee Handbook, and Policy and Procedures. He also violated two state laws.

Officials said that Harmon violated TCA 62-9-111 Sales of donated scrap metal by governmental entities because he had subordinate employees haul scrap metal and wooden pallets to recycling centers and return with cash once or twice a month, receiving roughly $200 to $400 each trip.

One subordinate said he "could not even count the number of times he has taken the pallets.” saying he was told the money was turned over to the Knox County General Fund. Another employee said he was told the money went toward helping needy officers.

Harmon did not turn over the funds that were the proceeds from the sale of scrap metal and of wooden pallets to the Knox County Finance Office.

Records also state that Harmon was not completely truthful during the interview. Harmon denied that he had ever ordered anyone to take inmates outside of Knox County several times, officials said.

Officials also said that Harmon ordered a Knox County Sheriff's Office employee to take Knox County inmates to perform on privately owned property.

Harmon admitted during the interview that he had inmates haul off tree parts that saved a company, that belongs to his friend, thousands of dollars in exchange for favors.

During an investigation, it was discovered that Harmon developed relationships with several inmates that resulted in him giving out his contact information to the inmates and once the inmates were no longer incarcerated, he started financial relationships with them.

Harmon reportedly helped those inmates get jobs when they were released, with one employee saying he had knowledge that an inmate got a job at the Pilot Corporation from Harmon.

Harmon told officers that part of the proceeds from the sale of scrap metal and wooden pallets went to buying pizza for the inmates when they would be kept out late and the other part to purchase of meat for cookouts that would occasionally happen for the employees and inmates of inmate industries/work release.

Harmon is a former city employee, former school board member, former Knoxville City Council member, and a former Knox County commissioner.

Scott Moore

KCSO said that Scott Moore has been terminated and was previously re-hired on November 3, 2014 as a civilian employee by former Sheriff Jimmy Jones.

"As I stated on March 23, 2021 we are awaiting the State Comptrollers Report," Sheriff Tom Spangler said. The actions of Mr. Moore are unbecoming a Knox County Sheriff’s Office employee and extremely disappointing, his actions are NOT representative of the majority of the hardworking men and women at the Sheriff’s Office."

Records show that during an interview it was discovered that Moore committed several violations of KCSO General Order, Employee Handbook, and Policy and Procedures. He also violated two state laws.

Officials said that Moore violated TCA 62-9-111 Sales of donated scrap metal by governmental entities because he had subordinate employees haul scrap metal to a metal recycling center and return with cash.

Moore did not turn over the funds that were the proceeds from the sale of scrap metal and of wooden pallets to the Knox County Finance Office.

Records also state that Moore was not completely truthful during the interview. He denied having a business outside of being employed by Knox County. According to officials, during a previous interview, it was discovered that he is listed as the owner of Moore Properties.

Moore also denied that he had ever had an inmate at his residence for any reason while they were still in the custody of KCSO. In a previous interview, Moore admitted that Joshua Haynes, an inmate, has been to his residence while in Knox County custody to try to fix a truck that had been broken down, officials said.

Officials also said that Moore ordered a Knox County Sheriff's Office employee to take Knox County inmates to perform on privately owned property.

Officials said that Moore allowed his Knox County tax exemption number to be used for personal purchases.

During an investigation, it was discovered that Moore developed relationships with several inmates that resulted in him giving out his contact information to the inmates and once the inmates were no longer incarcerated, he started financial relationships with them.

Moore told officers that part of the proceeds from the sale of scrap metal and wooden pallets went to buying pizza for the inmates when they would be kept out late and the other part to purchase of meat for cookouts that would occasionally happen for the employees and inmates of inmate industries/work release.

Moore is also a former Knox County Commissioner.

Larry Hurst

During an interview, Hurst told officials that he could have an inmate work for him personally once they are no longer an inmate.

Records show that Hurst hauled scrap metal to a metal recycling center and returned with cash.

Officials said that Hurst accepted an air conditioning unit as a gift from Black Oaks Church for some work that inmates had done removing brush from round some land that the church had.

Hurst admitted that he not only gave Steve Lawson, an inmate, his phone number but also agreed to pay him $300 to do personal work for him once he was no longer an inmate. This incident was reported while Lawson was an inmate and Hurst told officers that he did not know Lawson before he was an inmate of the Knox County Sheriff's Office.

Officials said Hurst used inmates to work on property he personally owned and did not know if he used Knox County funds to purchase ductwork for a personally owned air conditioning unit.

According to KCSO, Harmon was hired on December 5, 2003, and Hurst on February 14, 2011.