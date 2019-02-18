SOLON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Kent County Sheriff Michelle Lajoye-Young said three children and one woman were shot and killed in Northern Kent County.

The Sheriff's Department responded to a report around 3 p.m. Monday of four people found dead at home on 19 Mile Road NE near North Division Avenue, which is west of Cedar Springs.

The children were elementary school age or younger.

"It's always hard when there's a death in the community, but it's absolutely the most difficult when kids are involved," said Lajoye-Young.

All of the victims will be identified following autopsies.

The Kent County Sheriff said they do not believe there is a suspect at large nor an urgent public safety threat.

"I believe this is a stable situation," said Lajoye-Young. She said that they are investigating the possibility of a murder-suicide, but investigators are keeping an open mind as they proceed.

"It is certainly a horrific thing to be called to and my heart goes out to the families involved here and the community," said Lajoye-Young.

Investigators obtained a search warrant and an initial search of the scene was conducted. Based on their findings, investigators believe a second crime scene exists, and it might be the location of several of the shootings.

The Sheriff's Office is asking for anyone in the community who lives near the house where the victims were found to share with investigators surveillance video that is pointed at the road.

"We are needing some assistance to make sure that we are getting to the facts about what happened today," said Lajoye-Young.

They are also asking residents to report suspicious conditions, such as apparent evidence of a shooting.

Residents can call the Kent County Sheriff's Office at 616-632-6125 if they have information that would help the investigation. Anyone wishing to report information anonymously can call Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

