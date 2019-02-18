SOLON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Kent County Sheriff Michelle Lajoye-Young said four people were killed in a shooting at a home in Northern Kent County.

The Sheriff's Department is currently on the scene of the shooting on 19 Mile Road NE near Division Avenue, which is west of Cedar Springs.

The Sheriff's Office said on Twitter that they believe there is no active threat to the community.

"I believe this is a stable situation," said Lajoye-Young. She said that they are investigating the possibility of a murder suicide.

"It is certainly a horrific thing to be called to and my heart goes out to the families involved here and the community," said Lajoye-Young. "We're certainly going to do all we can to bring this to a quick resolution."

The victims have not been identified yet.

Investigators are speaking with the people who reported the incident and they are forensically looking at the scene, said Lajoye-Young.

This is a developing story.

