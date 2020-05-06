Sheriff Howard Sills says they were flying from Williston, Fla. to Newcastle, Ind. to attend a funeral.

EATONTON, Ga. — UPDATE, 9 p.m.:

According to Sheriff Howard Sills, 5 people were killed in the plane crash. He says they have been identified as:

67-year-old Larry Ray Pruitt, of Morriston, Fla. Pruitt was the pilot and owner of the plane.

41-year-old Shawn Charles Lamont, of Gainesville, Fla.

43-year-old Jody Rae Lamont, of Gainesville. She was the wife of Shawn and daughter of Larry Pruitt.

6-year-old Jayce Lamont and 4-year-old Alice Lamont, the son and daughter of Shawn and Jody Lamont.

A plane crash in a heavily-wooded area of Putnam County has no survivors, according to Putnam County Sheriff Howard Sills.

The FAA says that a Piper PA-31T went down in the 200-block of Tanyard Road around 3:30 p.m. Friday.

They say the twin-engine plane left from Williston, Fla. and was on its way to Indiana at the time of the crash.

Sills said he does not know how many people were onboard the plane at the time of the accident.