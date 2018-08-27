The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office and federal authorities held a news conference Monday afternoon giving more details about the man they said shot two people to death and injured nearly a dozen before taking his own life.

Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams said David Katz, 24, a competitor in the Madden '19 video game tournament came armed with two handguns - a 9mm and a .45. The guns were purchased legally in Maryland and one had an after-market laser attached to it.

READ MORE | Jacksonville Landing mass shooting suspect ID'd: 24-year-old David Katz of Baltimore

Williams said Katz, who lived in the Baltimore area, targeted his victims using the red laser.

Katz was deliberate to target gamers, walking past other patrons in the restaurant and gaming bar before he began shooting, according to the sheriff.

READ MORE | Gaming community honors two dead in Jacksonville Landing mass shooting

Williams said police used surveillance video to help piece together details.

Of the 11 injured, 10 were shot and all of them are expected to make a full recovery, Williams said.

“As bad as this is, it could have been much worse," said Williams.

Killed in the shooting were Eli Clayton of California and Taylor Robertson of West Virginia. The men were in town for the tournament that was held in the Landing's Good Luck Have Fun gaming bar.

Katz was found dead at the scene from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Police located and searched Katz's Jacksonville hotel room and federal agents searched his home in Maryland.

"We continue to keep the victims’ families in our prayers." Williams said.

Police continue to investigate and The Landing remains closed, Williams said.

READ MORE | Timeline of the Jacksonville Landing mass shooting from beginning to end

READ MORE | Jacksonville Landing mass shooting suspect ID'd: 24-year-old David Katz of Baltimore

PHOTOS: One day after the Jacksonville Landing mass shooting during a Madden gaming tournament
01 / 10
The area around Chicago Pizza and GLHF Gaming Bar is still roped off by police. Just one day ago 11 people were injured and two were killed when a gunman began shooting at a Madden gaming tournament. (Photo by: Destiny Johnson)
02 / 10
Some places around the landing seem untouched by the events that took place just one day ago. Two people were killed, 11 were injured in the scuffle when a gunman began shooting at a Madden gaming tournament at The Landing.(Photo by: Destiny Johnson)
03 / 10
The area around Chicago Pizza and GLHF Gaming Bar is still roped off by police. Just one day ago 11 people were injured and two were killed when a gunman began shooting at a Madden gaming tournament. (Photo by: Destiny Johnson)
04 / 10
The area around Chicago Pizza and GLHF Gaming Bar is still roped off by police. Just one day ago 11 people were injured and two were killed when a gunman began shooting at a Madden gaming tournament. (Photo by: Destiny Johnson)
05 / 10
The area around Chicago Pizza and GLHF Gaming Bar is still roped off by police. Just one day ago 11 people were injured and two were killed when a gunman began shooting at a Madden gaming tournament. (Photo by: Destiny Johnson)
06 / 10
Media has descended on Jacksonville from all over the world to cover the mass shooting which took the lives of two gamers and injured 11 more. A lone gunman began shooting at the Chicago Pizza and GLHF at the Landing. (Photo by: Destiny Johnson)
07 / 10
The iconic front of The Landing. (Photo by: Destiny Johnson)
08 / 10
The area around Chicago Pizza and GLHF Gaming Bar is still roped off by police. Just one day ago 11 people were injured and two were killed when a gunman began shooting at a Madden gaming tournament. (Photo by: Destiny Johnson)
09 / 10
Bill Nelson spoke to the media at the Landing just one day after a mass shooting took place there. (Photo by: Destiny Johnson)
10 / 10
The area around Chicago Pizza and GLHF Gaming Bar is still roped off by police. Just one day ago 11 people were injured and two were killed when a gunman began shooting at a Madden gaming tournament. (Photo by: Destiny Johnson)
© 2018 WTLV